After Dobbs, I thought that we might see a permanent realignment around abortion. It’s possible that the Trump campaign has obfuscated on the issue enough to somewhat neutralize it. But if Harris wins, it’ll be because of women, and abortion will probably be the number one issue motivating them. That will have implications for how we talk about the subject going forward. Trump will see pro-lifers as a scapegoat because the alternative is that he’s personally to blame, and this will reduce their status within the GOP. He’s already criticized them before, but I expect him to be even more direct and consistent in his attacks.