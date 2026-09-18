Inspired by the amazing clips circulating on social media, last night I watched the new Daily Wire movie Run Hide Fight: Infidels. It was about as ham-fisted as you’d expect. In one of the opening scenes, Ibrahim, an undercover terrorist, is interviewing for a janitor job – which he’ll eventually use to launch a campus October 7 – and the administrator informs him that she’s a “recovering Catholic” who doesn’t like the church for its mean and judgmental positions. When the Muslim applicant refuses to shake her hand, the college bureaucrat compliments him on his chivalry. She also manages to mention that he’ll become disillusioned with America in a couple of months. The first thing our aspiring terrorist does when leaving the interview is slash the string holding up an American flag.
In the very next scene we’re introduced to a student from Nebraska who wants to ask a girl out, but is informed by his friend that people don’t do that around here. You need to get on dating apps and give her a chance to google you. And it basically continues like this for two hours, though it was so over the top and lacking in self-awareness that I can’t say I didn’t enjoy watching.
I particularly like when a fellow janitor points out to Ibrahim that Christians have Sunday and Jews have their Sabbath. When, he asks, do Muslims rest? There is no such day, our suspiciously competent janitor replies. Under Islam, one never stops working for Allah. Very subtle.
This is not a paywall. The rest of this article is available to free subscribers of the newsletter. Just leave your email below to continue reading.
This post is sponsored by Mechanize. AI alignment is perhaps the most important issue of our time, and if you’re interested in being part of that effort, Mechanize is hiring software engineers at a base salary of $300K-$400K/year, plus substantial bonuses. They also have openings for other positions, including Recruiter ($200K). Here is their website, and you can apply here. If you apply, make sure to use the links provided here so I can receive credit, and name me as a reference in the process.
>Muslims are not an existential threat to the West, and are not “taking over” America or Europe, or even staging substantial terrorist attacks.
You must have a very robust definition of "substantial"
People, when they are locked into tribalistic political reactions, are prone to choosing one overarching tribal enemy. Unfortunately, there seems to be very little tendency to sensibly choose the most rubbish group as the ones to hate. The left chose white men as the big bad enemy. Very poor taste if you ask me. The right has chosen all sorts of groups as the very worst which must be stopped above all. Some rightists hate the Jews, though lately some leftists think they are the epitome of bad guys too. Again very bad taste if you ask me. Now many rightists are into choosing Indians as the ones who must be stopped above all. But if you have to choose an ethnic group to oppose, on what sane grounds would you spend more energy on Indians as opposed to Somalians or Muslim migrants into Europe? Lately rather few seem to be choosing blacks as the ones to defeat for the sake of civilization. Alas blacks are rabble, not sufficiently threatening.
It’s the problem with hating on an outgroup. The chances that the worst outgroup is actually chosen as the enemy by the powerful seems to be pretty low. It’s generally better to assume that society is not intelligent enough to collectively agree on the worst outgroup to organize against.