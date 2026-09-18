Inspired by the amazing clips circulating on social media, last night I watched the new Daily Wire movie Run Hide Fight: Infidels. It was about as ham-fisted as you’d expect. In one of the opening scenes, Ibrahim, an undercover terrorist, is interviewing for a janitor job – which he’ll eventually use to launch a campus October 7 – and the administrator informs him that she’s a “recovering Catholic” who doesn’t like the church for its mean and judgmental positions. When the Muslim applicant refuses to shake her hand, the college bureaucrat compliments him on his chivalry. She also manages to mention that he’ll become disillusioned with America in a couple of months. The first thing our aspiring terrorist does when leaving the interview is slash the string holding up an American flag.

In the very next scene we’re introduced to a student from Nebraska who wants to ask a girl out, but is informed by his friend that people don’t do that around here. You need to get on dating apps and give her a chance to google you. And it basically continues like this for two hours, though it was so over the top and lacking in self-awareness that I can’t say I didn’t enjoy watching.

I particularly like when a fellow janitor points out to Ibrahim that Christians have Sunday and Jews have their Sabbath. When, he asks, do Muslims rest? There is no such day, our suspiciously competent janitor replies. Under Islam, one never stops working for Allah. Very subtle.

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