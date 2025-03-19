Playback speed
A Holistic Policy of Anti-Antisemitism

A recording from Richard Hanania's live video
Richard Hanania
and
Michael Tracey
Mar 19, 2025
1
2
Michael Tracey joins me on the livestream to discuss the latest foreign policy news, including on the Ukraine war and Gaza.

Late in the conversation we talk about how the Trump administration has gone beyond being pro-Israel, and is more implementing a policy of fighting anti-Semitism across the board, which has reached into education and immigration policy. I note the parallels I see between woke hysteria on college campuses and the narrative that universities are hotbeds of Jewish hatred, namely exaggerated and subjective claims of persecution, along with alleged anecdotes only weakly supported by evidence.

Some links that come up in the conversation or are related to its themes:

Mikhail Zygar, “Putin Won’t End the War. He Can’t Afford to.” (NYT)

Michael with a clip of Laura Ingraham asking Trump about the Putin call, and the seeming contradiction between his account and that of Putin

Me, “Too Gay to Rebel.”

Wall Street Journal on Israel sending troops back into Gaza

Wall Street Journal, “Columbia Is Nearing Agreement to Give Trump What He Wants.”

