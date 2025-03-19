A Holistic Policy of Anti-Antisemitism

Michael Tracey joins me on the livestream to discuss the latest foreign policy news, including on the Ukraine war and Gaza.

Late in the conversation we talk about how the Trump administration has gone beyond being pro-Israel, and is more implementing a policy of fighting anti-Semitism across the board, which has reached into education and immigration policy. I note the parallels I see between woke hysteria on college campuses and the narrative that universities are hotbeds of Jewish hatred, namely exaggerated and subjective claims of persecution, along with alleged anecdotes only weakly supported by evidence.

