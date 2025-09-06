Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cinna the Poet's avatar
Cinna the Poet
15h

While I think we need to pay attention to the bad fiscal forecast, your argument about old age entitlements always seems confused to me.

Elderly people have higher wealth on average because most of them have been saving for retirement. They need entitlements on top of that because some of them haven't saved, and (due to short term bias and planning that takes entitlements for granted) almost none of them have saved enough to maintain their standard of living in retirement.

Since old people's labor is not very productive, wealth plus entitlements is their sole source of consumption. So they are mostly in a worse position when it comes to real spending power than younger people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DinoNerd's avatar
DinoNerd
12h

The word "Abundance" clearly has a technical meaning unfamiliar to me. A link to an explanation would be nice, particularly as, given that it's a repurposed common english word, google is quite likely to offer readers little that is relevant to this meaning.

I am vaguely familiar with a political position that thinks we (world, or nation) have enough that we don't need to have anyone desperately poor, and should support everyone at a basic level, without a giant bureaucracy verifying true need, let alone term limits for welfare recipients. But from context, I don't think this is what Abundant DC wants - from reading your article, it almost seems as if their main goal is to farther increase the concentration of people in cities, particularly the larger ones, basically by making large cities more livable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture