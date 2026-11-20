I have a new article in UnHerd about what AI is doing to higher education.

Artificial intelligence has triggered what can only be described as hysteria about the future of the education system. In the first month after ChatGPT was released, The Washington Post described a state of “near-panic” among teachers and professors, and The Atlantic declared that “The College Essay Is Dead.” New York magazine informed us last year that “Everyone Is Cheating Their Way Through College.” The historian David Roach told The New Yorkerthat his “emotional response to all this is hard to describe, something between disgust and despair.”

Essays have always been a staple of college classes. Today, AI can produce a passable paper on practically any topic in seconds. STEM fields and computer science are being hit just as hard, since large language models can do all the coursework in such fields, too. What happens to college when the metrics used to teach and gauge student achievement become worthless?