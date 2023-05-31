Someone asked whether I could make my subscribers only tweets available here for Substack subscribers. I think that’s a good idea, although the problem is a lot of them include screenshots and links.

Nonetheless, I’ve decided to start putting out some of the best ones where you can get the basic idea from a screenshot of the tweet. You don’t get the links with them here, but you can click through to the tweet and subscribe if you want to find them there. Also, some tweets are self-explanatory and either don’t have links, or they’re not necessary to understand what’s going on. Yes, yes, I know it would be more convenient for all of us if Twitter and Substack just merged together for my personal benefit, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen anytime soon.

One of the things I’ve started doing on Twitter for subscribers only is book review threads. My first is on Mabiki, by Fabian Drixler. It’s about the historical culture of abortion and infanticide in Japan. Click here for access.

Below are the main tweets of month.