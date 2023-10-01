Here are the top subscriber-only Tweets of September 2023. I had two big X controversies this month, or at least two that I can remember right now, over Jimmy Buffett and dating advice. Both are addressed and discussed in more detail below. I never want to be seen as “justifying” a controversial tweet, but do think it’s useful to elaborate sometimes, so I save the more serious and sober discussions of controversies for subscribers.

Other tweets discuss topics including the Menendez corruption prosecution, the career and legacy of Mitt Romney and his place in the conservative movement, the possibility of talking to whales, the search for life on other planets, and some good essays in Works in Progress, which you should read.