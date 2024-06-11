A full nine years into the Trump era, it’s easy to lose sight of just how big of a partisan gap has opened up on issues related to respecting institutions and the most basic democratic and legal norms Americans are supposed to take for granted.

Yet the point was brought home today when a jury convicted Hunter Biden of lying about his drug use on a federal firearms application. According to Trey Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor and Republican congressman who became famous for investigating Hillary Clinton, this kind of charge is extremely rare.