McKinneyTexas
7h

A big dislike. Sorry there isn't a button I could push. Maybe a dislike button is what we should require of all public "intellectuals". That way, we could neg Tucker and Richard at the same time.

Richard is far too kind to the left's censorship regime and gives hardly any credit to non-lefties for having forced a recentering. This is an understatement, big time.

If the Left had had its way, Ibram Kendi would be mandatory reading in middle schools. Gender science would be a fact. Climate Catastrophism would be an article of faith and disagreeing with any of the above would be grounds for social and economic excommunication.

The Prog Left hasn't changed one bit and they still fully understand how to apply power. No "moderation" regime can withstand institutional capture, particularly one that is left in its collective outlook from the beginning.

If the world is batshit crazy these days, we are just going to have to man up and fight back. Quashing dissent never works and the quashers are never going to work themselves out of a job. They and their supporters will never run out of arguments to limit those who contest prevailing, approved views.

Hard pass.

Noah Carl
5h

"We’ve seen a move away from trans extremism and BLM excesses – albeit with right-wing pressure having had an influence".

"albeit" seems to be understating it. What evidence is there that the move away from trans extremism and BLM excesses would have have happened without right-wing pressure?

