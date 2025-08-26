Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Spouting Thomas
8h

Hanania has a good track record on the direction of the GOP since 2016, so I take him seriously here.

But I do think this sounds "too online."

The median GOP primary voter is like 55-60 years old. They don't know what a Groyper is or who Fuentes is and would probably regard him as a snot-nosed punk if they did know. They think of Bannon as Sloppy Steve, a has-been.

If anyone derails Vance, it's far and away most likely to be Trump. Maybe he decides Vance just doesn't have "it" and he seeks out a better successor. Maybe he gets jealous about the limelight shifting and decides to sabotage Vance just to draw attention back to himself. Or maybe Vance finally decides he does need to break with Trump on some issue or another, whether out of conviction or to position himself better for the general election. Or maybe Trump really does have a scheme to run again.

Hanania really dislikes Vance and that bias leads him to take for granted that Vance is a useless, spineless toad, but people can always surprise you.

And to me, the idea that even a heavily favored candidate still shouldn't be favored much above 50% sounds pretty reasonable. The Republican Party is in a highly dynamic and unsettled state. Old rules like "the outgoing two-term President's VP always wins the nomination" are made to be broken in times such as these.

Max Marty
9h

This could very well be a good thing.

If the Republican party becomes 100% (not just 80%) America's populist party - then even the left wing populists will end up pulling a Bernie-bro and joining them. This will result in a giant sucking sound as populists in the Democrat party get sucked out into the Republicans and remaining non-populist Republicans get sucked out into the Democrats. Within a few years, both parties will be realigned into populist Republicans and anti-populist Democrats.

With that move, Democrats will be able to fully embrace abundance, trade, immigration, and constitutional protections.

Sounds like an interesting world to me. There's at least a certain clean elegance to it.

