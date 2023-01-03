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Peter Kriens's avatar
Peter Kriens
Jan 3, 2023Edited

I am Dutch so this is a familiar topic for most of my life :-( A large part of my life when I was part of the what was then called left, I supported your line of reasoning enthusiastically. However, some cases in Holland changed my mind. The taboo on killing is imho a Chesterton fence, it is sacred for a reason. Once you remove this fence, I fail to see why your eloquence and logic reasoning skill could not take it further. Where is the next fence?

I strongly believe that our moral intuition evolved to develop successful offspring. It does not have logic, it is not scientific, it is just a tool of the evolution to let us do the heavy work for the next generation. It motivated us quite well for many eons and brought us in a time where we're extremely prosperous by historic standards.

Alas. In the last decades your kind of logic reasoning and eloquent style brought our prosperous societies on a glide slope; I blame the universities. Agree, I am often seduced and charmed but if we take a step back and see how well we do on the next generations, both quantitatively and qualitative then it is hard to deny that we seem to be failing in our most basic task. Many of our girls seem to have given up on having kids (and their mothers were already quite reluctant) and now you seem to want to give up on our old, sick and disabled because they are a nuisance.

I agree that I lack the eloquent reasoning that fatally destroys your argument; I stand here with only my moral conviction. A believe that some fences attacked by your arguments actually have a reason. Even if they are hard to articulate now.

I remember a comparable situation with Haidt's moral story about incest. If it is consensual, legal, surefire prophylactics, and safe, why not? Liberals tend to answer (reluctantly) that it should then be OK, conservatives reject it out of hand. However, feeling torn for some time on this topic I realized one day why we have this taboo. If it was a normal practice, there were bound to be cases where younger siblings mimicked it and then the prophylactics might be missing. In this case, my intuition just warned me for something that was not obvious in the problem description.

I believe there is a good reason why actively killing people feels so morally repulsive for humans; I could never ask a doctor to do this for me. I think we should tread very carefully in this area.

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I was but am no longer here's avatar
I was but am no longer here
Jan 3, 2023

I’m disgusted by the long winded arguments on assisted suicide in many variations, this one MAiD. The folks who have the luxury of time and health go on and on about the morality, politics and expense or damage to society. For those of us facing the reality of needing options these arguments are ludicrous.

Who among us would deny the justice of facilitating the euthanasia for a suffering animal? Yet it changes entirely for a human. I’ve got a severely disabled adult son with chronic pain. My goal is to relieve his intractable extreme suffering and thus honor his dignity. At some point I’ll have to make decisions as his guardian and I’ve always known there are limits to any options for him.

Quality of life is most important to him, daily. Just as important is a “good death”. It all is part of HIS existence. I fight for his “good life” and I’ll fight for his “good death” when inevitable and the only way for him to stop unbearable, severe and excruciating suffering.

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