Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Sz's avatar
Daniel Sz
21hEdited

I completely agree that prioritizing growth over equality is correct, but I don’t think redistribution is the most important contrast with Europe. In some ways the US tax system is more progressive in terms of distribution than Europe, which funds its more expansive welfare states with broad regressive taxes like the VAT, while the US is more reliant on progressive income taxes. It’s true that in some countries like France the top income tax bracket is so onerous that this discourages work but this is not universally true. In fact some countries in Europe even have flat income taxes !

The main drags on European growth (labor market regulations, precautionary principle type regulations on certain technologies) are not really related to redistribution and I think higher inequality in the US is largely exogenous to the tax system so I don’t think growth vs. redistribution is the most important trade off. I would say growth/dynamism/disruption vs safetyism/stability/stagnation is the more important difference.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Tim Escher's avatar
Tim Escher
1d

Of course, but you're ignoring the envy and social disruption that can occur when inequality increases. It's not always about the money you have, it's where you sit in the distribution.

Reply
Share
4 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Hanania · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture