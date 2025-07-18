Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Duane McMullen
21h

The 2018 steel tariffs gained ~1,000 steel jobs and cost ~75,000 jobs in industry that needed steel as an input. https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2025/02/steel-tariffs-in-two-pictures.html

David Friedman talks about the culture-tech manufacturing machine that inputs Iowa corn and outputs Japanese cars. Add the culture-tech of finance and you can have the cars come out of the machine before the corn goes into it.

All tariffs mean is that you have to input more corn to get the same amount of cars.

Citizen Penrose
21h

"Making tangible things is simply not the basis of a successful modern economy. It would be like if in 1960, Americans became enamored with the idea that more people had to go back to being farmers."

I think a lot of what fuels scepticism of free trade is that the service jobs that replaced manufactory aren't obviously useful like farming and manufacturing are.

Some of the scepticism towards services comes from class resentment. But in my opinion a lot of service jobs really are unproductive.

https://claycubeomnibus.substack.com/p/bullshit-jobs-review

There is a worry that the real economy has been hollowed out and replaced with imports. From a military point of view it definitely has been.

