A couple of years ago there was a meme making the rounds on the difference between supposed “wordcels” versus “shape rotators.” The term wordcel is usually used to refer to people who are good at manipulating language in order to make arguments that are ultimately shallow. The prototypical wordcel is thought to be a leftist, but I’ve always believed that the term applies particularly well to people who try to argue for policy they have religious motivations for in secular terms.