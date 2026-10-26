No state party deserves to lose this election cycle as much as Texas Republicans. In their Senate primary, they tossed out a perfectly normal incumbent in favor of a guy whose only distinguishing feature as a politician is that he’s an unusually well-rounded scumbag. Bo French openly says Indians aren’t real Americans, and Greg Abbott responds to this explicit racism by attacking skilled immigration. The Economist reminds us that it’s not just about Indians. They got their start bashing Muslims, back when you actually had to have plausible-sounding reasons to target a community of fellow citizens.

First it was Muslims. Last year Mr Abbott tried to block a mosque in Plano from building a community he dubbed “Sharia city” and designated America’s biggest Muslim civil-rights group a terrorist organisation. Mr Paxton tried, unsuccessfully, to bar Muslim schools from school vouchers. In the Republican primary Mr Paxton beat John Cornyn, the incumbent senator, with the help of an endorsement of Mr Trump and a new line of attack, with ads accusing Mr Cornyn of having a “special place in his heart for radical Islam”. Then it was legal immigrants. In January, Mr Abbott froze H-1B visa applications at state agencies and universities. Four months later Mr Paxton opened investigations into 30 firms he accused of using “ghost offices” to allow “foreign nationals to invade Texas”. In September Bo French, a Republican running for railroad commissioner (a job that actually involves regulating oil and gas), posted a photo of students celebrating a University of Texas football victory on X—nearly all of whom had brown skin. “The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” he wrote. Old-guard Republicans whom the party has ostracised, including Karl Rove and Mr Cornyn, called the post racist. Texas’s top brass didn’t condemn it.

Here, one might add the state’s enthusiastic participation in the Trump administration’s ICE crackdown on law-abiding residents.

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I previously didn’t know about the attempt to prevent vouchers from being used at Muslim schools. Republicans in many states have sought to give parents the right to direct the education of their own children while simultaneously taking money out of the public school system. They have a lot of Christian parents among their supporters, so this is naturally playing to their base. But a movement that tried to maintain even a pretense of caring about fairness and the rule of law would feel compelled to administer the new system in accordance with the Constitution. Unfortunately, that’s not what we have now. Rather, we see the dominant political party in Texas openly pursuing a sectarian agenda.