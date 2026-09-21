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Andrew Currall's avatar
Andrew Currall
11h

One problem here is that climate change deniers spent decades arguing that climate change wasn't happening, and then decades more arguing that it wasn't caused by humans. Now they've (mostly) pivoted to arguing that it isn't actually that big a problem... which this time is actually true... only they've unfortunately kind of burnt their credibility a bit by this point.

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shubhorup biswas's avatar
shubhorup biswas
11h

>In the United Arab Emirates, the average daily high temperature in August is over 105°F. Yet, according to one estimate, its annual death rate due to heat is 0.95 per 100,000, which is an order of magnitude lower than Western Europe.

But it's not nice to live in. Not being able to be comfortably outdoors is a serious hit to QoL.

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