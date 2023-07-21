Clown Car: 7/20/23

Inez begins by telling me about her recent move within NYC. This leads to a discussion about housing prices and the American dream, which finally transitions to a debate over immigration, nationalism, and social cohesion.

We had planned on discussing Trump’s coming indictment for his activities surrounding the 2020 election, but didn’t have time for it. We’ll get to it next week, by which time the indictment is almost sure to have been handed down.

The conversation closes with a discussion about Taylor Lorenz, and whether I was correct to praise her bravery on Twitter.

