Jul 21 • 57M

Clown Car: 7/20/23

3
 
0:00
-57:24
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Richard Hanania
Inez
Discussion of politics and current events, with a special focus on the 2024 election.
Episode details
3 comments

Inez begins by telling me about her recent move within NYC. This leads to a discussion about housing prices and the American dream, which finally transitions to a debate over immigration, nationalism, and social cohesion.

We had planned on discussing Trump’s coming indictment for his activities surrounding the 2020 election, but didn’t have time for it. We’ll get to it next week, by which time the indictment is almost sure to have been handed down.

The conversation closes with a discussion about Taylor Lorenz, and whether I was correct to praise her bravery on Twitter.

Listen here or watch on YouTube.

Links:

3
Share