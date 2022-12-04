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Matt in AZ's avatar
Matt in AZ
Dec 4, 2022

I want to be part of the higher status tribe but

1 I can't bring myself to pretend to believe in their low IQ ideas about race and sex and

2 the liberal philosophy is all about hating white men and I'm a white man.

What are we supposed to do?

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Tyler Nord's avatar
Tyler Nord
Dec 4, 2022

Richard, have you ever given the question of gerrymandering any intellectual honesty? Lines based on population density rather than lines based on voter history is the dichotomy; non-gerrymandered lines are still “squiggly”.

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