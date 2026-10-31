Anti-Indian hate is somehow intensifying. Earlier this week, a tweet showed up in my feed from the University of Texas in which a girl of South Asian descent was talking about her experience as a student. It was a completely mundane social media message. The post had nothing to do with my normal interests, yet the moment I saw it, I understood why it was going viral. The tweet ended up getting deleted due to the backlash to showing a young Indian woman simply existing. Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth posts a mundane picture with the Indian minister of defense, and this makes the chuds seethe with rage, asking him why he is standing with America’s enemies. And in a last-minute instance of trying to mobilize the haters, the Texas Agriculture Commissioner just announced that companies that use H-1B visas will no longer be eligible for certain grants.