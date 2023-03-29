It’s difficult to predict exactly how AI is going to transform society, in part because we are limited in our ability to foresee what the technology will look like. One thing we do know, however, is that deepfakes are already here, and they will get better and cheaper to produce over time. Here’s one of Elon Musk supposedly being used in a cryptocurrency ad. And here is a video demonstrating that you can now create content that can plausibly pass for the real thing.

This means that it’s probably not too early to start speculating about how this particular AI technology will affect our politics.

Unsurprisingly, the rise of deepfakes has unleashed something of a panic about the future of democracy. What happens when malicious actors can create video or audio of anyone saying anything? It seems plausible to think that this could lead to a breakdown in trust, increasing nihilism, and an undermining of the shared reality necessary for society to function.

Maybe. But I’m more inclined to think cheap and convincing deepfakes will have the opposite impact, increasing the power and prestige of established institutions and discrediting most threats to their power. At the same time, the new technology will have negative effects on an impressionable minority of the public, that is, the same group of people that already falls for fake news.