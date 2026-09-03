I recently read Frederick Douglass’ autobiography, and found it inspirational. When I expressed my enthusiasm on X, I got mocked by many for having just discovered this hip new writer.

When I think about why I didn’t read Frederick Douglass’ biography until now, part of the answer is that I basically never read anything in school, even what was assigned. Still, I’ve read a lot of books over the years, and I was never inspired to pick this one up. It’s kind of strange, though, since Douglass was the most prominent black intellectual of the nineteenth century, and I knew that he had been born a slave before escaping, so the story would obviously be of interest.

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