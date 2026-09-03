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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
8h

In all the Old South, there is not one statue of James Longstreet, Robert E. Lee's "old warhorse" and right-hand man after the death of Stonewall Jackson, and also one of Ulysses Grant's West Point classmates and best friends, whom he and Lee surrendered to at Appomattox.

After the war, Longstreet was a fervent supporter of Grant, Reconstruction, and rights for freed slaves. He led mixed race militias against the Ku Klux Klan and other recalcitrant Southern whites in pitched battles.

This explains why no statues of Longstreet were erected with all of the other Confederates during Jim Crow, but begs the question of why no one else ever bothered to do so, except for the one on the Gettysburg battlefield.

Longstreet proves people really can change, and that makes many people, including those who see white supremacy behind every bush, uneasy. We should remember Longstreet at least as much as we remember Grant and Lee.

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No Enemies No Friends's avatar
No Enemies No Friends
10h

It is sad to see the right’s conflation of a focus on the evil of slavery with hate for America. When I read about these great figures like Douglass and Lincoln I feel more patriotic, not less.

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