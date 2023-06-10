Some people are naturally tribal and don’t like immigration. So they’ll use whatever justifications they can come up with to argue against it. I’ve seen the topic of immigration make capitalists talk like trade unionists when thinking about wages, and people who’ve never shown any interest in climate policy start worrying about carbon emissions. There’s been a lot of controversy around whether immigrants litter too much, but I never see the people making this complaint talk about littering in any other context. It makes me suspect that it might not be their main concern.
It’s kind of pointless to argue about climate policy with people who don’t think that much about the climate, or wages with people who believe that one set of laws of economics applies when you’re dealing with citizens and another when you’re dealing with foreigners. Most anti-immigration arguments can be dismissed as emotional outbursts that mask concerns people don’t want to be completely honest about.
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What is wrong with the argument that people simply prefer to live with others like them? I mean, why don’t standard preference satisfaction arguments win out here?
>Some people are naturally tribal and don’t like immigration. So they’ll use whatever justifications they can come up with to argue against it....Most anti-immigration arguments can be dismissed as emotional outbursts that mask concerns people don’t want to be completely honest about.
This is true, but it's only half of the truth. The pro-immigration side are equally dishonest about their real motivations.
Having observed the debate closely for a long time, I've concluded that few of the people most engaged on the issue of mass immigration, on either side, are actually motivated primarily by its economic effects. Yet most arguments made by mainstream figures, pro and anti, are economic ones. This lack of candor creates a haze of stupidity around the topic.
One thing that I appreciate about Bryan Caplan is that he's more honest than most of the mass immigration advocates. He wrote an essay titled "They Scare Me" in which he said that he was afraid of concentrations of Mormons, even though they were "the nicest bunch [he'd] ever met", because there was always a possibility that they might come after him with torches and pitchforks if they became too numerous and cohesive. Thus he advocated open borders in order to make Mormons, and every other group, into small minorities everywhere so that he would feel more safe.
If you observe closely, you will usually find this sentiment among mass immigration advocates. They feel alienated from the majority culture in some way, feel some degree of resentment or fear towards it, and therefore want to weaken it by bringing in large numbers of people from other cultures. Generally they aren't as forthright as Caplan about this, but they eventually show what they really think in unguarded statements on camera or tweets that they later delete.