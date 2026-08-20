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משכיל בינה
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This is a reasonable argument, but it's a bit like someone in the Middle Ages saying 'over time cultural mores have changed and what was taboo is celebrated and vice versa, but the Trinity remains the ultimate taboo, must be something off about Trinity opponents'. And, in truth, there usually was something weird about people who denied the Trinity because heretics are messed up dysfunctional people almost by definition.

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