Emily Price Soli
24m

When I lost my Christian faith at the age of 15, therapy culture and far-left ideology swooped in to fill the void (Tumblr was the medium). I’m grateful for CBT techniques and the meditation practice I picked up along the way, and I’m still in therapy now (IFS). But I cringe when I witness fellow liberals treating therapy like it’s a metaphysical framework with which to interpret the world. Because that used to be me!

Advances in the field of mental health have been objectively great for many people suffering from psychological issues. The problem is when therapy masquerades as the transcendent, the alpha and the omega, the point of it all.

I see the cause as a confluence of our cultural woes: hyper-individualism, hyper-immanence, high expectations of consumerist comfort, and intellectualism winning out over the mysteries of the heart and body. And liberals fall prey to it more easily because 1) our focus is more national/global, outside our locus of control, which makes us feel helpless and small, and 2) our belief in immanence over the transcendent fails to relieve us of any spiritual burdens. So we seek comfort where we can find it.

For all my critiques about my Southern Baptist upbringing (and there are many), religion/spirituality is better than medicine/science in making sense of our souls and comforting us in our pain.

James Gillen
1h

There is a certain difference between self-awareness and neurotic self-consciousness just as there is a difference between positivity and "ignorance is bliss."

