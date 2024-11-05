Playback speed
Election Day Lives Stream

Getting out the nervous energy
Richard Hanania
,
Maxim Lott
,
Alex Nowrasteh
, and
Rob Henderson
Nov 05, 2024
Paid
2
Just finished a three-hour election day live stream, which started at 1PM ET.

Hour 1: Maxim Lott discusses betting markets and where we’re putting our money.

Hour 2: Alex Nowrasteh on immigration, and what the vibe is like in DC

Hour 3: Rob Henderson, to discuss basic election stuff, the vibes, and we go on some tangents.

This is probably going to be dated in a few hours, but I’m getting it to you all in time where you can listen to the whole thing before we know exactly what happened. There’s a lot that’s valuable here even if you get to it late.

I plan to go back on tonight to talk to Darren Beattie at 7PM ET. I may go on Destiny’s stream tonight, and there might be other things going on. So watch the app to stay up to date.

Note: Rob and I discussed the fact that Google gave you a map if you searched for “Where to vote for Harris” but not if you searched for “Where to vote for Trump.” There turned out to be an innocent explanation of this. We regret the error.

Richard Hanania
Richard Hanania
Alex Nowrasteh
Writes Alex Nowrasteh's Immigration Insights Subscribe
Maxim Lott
Writes Maximum Truth Subscribe
Rob Henderson
