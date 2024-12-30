Did you ever think to yourself, “I love Richard Hanania, I just would like to see what he’s like when having fun with some trannies?”

Well, you’re in luck. I recently had a discussion with Brianna Wu and three of her friends. You can watch below.

Someone asked, and yes, as you might have guessed, I no longer hate pronouns more than genocide. My dislike of rightoids has grown so intense that anyone they hate automatically becomes more tolerable, and they don’t hate anyone as much as they hate trans. I’ll continue to be honest, and as I tell Brianna and friends, I’m so pro-woman that anything in the shape of one is basically fine with me. But I’m still grossed out by female-to-male transitioners. A biological female with a beard fills me with rage. You can add boobs to a human, but it’s a crime to remove them. So my instinctual ranking of dislikes are now 1) Female-to-male 2) Rightoids 3) Genocide 4) Male-to-female. If we’re going in terms of political danger, however, you have to put rightoids and genocide ahead of all trans. This is my truth, and I will not apologize for it.

In other news, there’s now an X bot trained on my work that you might follow and have some fun with. It’ll occasionally engage when people tag it and reply to those it follows. It’s mostly got my ideas correct but is way more dour and serious, and lacks the humor, sarcasm, and creativity that make me who I am. I still maintain my humanity. Still, this is a fun project, and I plan to continue feeding it inputs and trying to improve it over time. As the tech gets better so will the Hanania bot, and I’m intrigued by the vision of one day having an AI that has completely nailed my values and beliefs but is able to digest all the information on the internet. Maybe at that point I can just outsource all my opinions to it and give the bot control of this newsletter.

There’s also now a Reddit for fans. I’ve never been a big Reddit guy but have been lurking there for a bit. Seems like a good place for fans to get together and talk about ideas.

Below are the links for the month. As a reminder, to get them in real time on X, you have to subscribe to my account there.

1. NYT on the elimination of hereditary peerage, told through the eyes of Godfrey John Bewicke-Copley, the 7th Baron Cromwell.

Lord Cromwell himself says he doesn't believe in the hereditary principle, and if the Lords themselves don't believe in it there's not much hope for the system.

However, the article makes a compelling case for being conservative here, as it turns out that British governments are now stacking the House of Lords with "lifetime peers" who are just donors, former politicians, and other connected people. The House of Lords is now a sprawling body full of elites who were appointed by governments but can never leave. This seems as bad, if not worse.

Burke nods.

2. Article on Confucianism and its effects on fertility patterns. It doesn’t seem to me that the Chinese have ever had either a real eugenics movement or a principled anti-eugenics stand like in Europe and America. Trying to synchronize science and thought on human affairs is more of a Western thing.

3. As insane as you think NEPA regulations are, things are even worse. Government agencies produce thousands of pages of reports before they can do anything, when the content of the reports doesn't matter. They just have to produce the paperwork, and groups that are not interested in learning about the underlying issue or improving government decision making, but simply want to stop projects, sue to get more paperwork. How long can this continue?

4. Stephen Kotkin talks to Tyler about his studies, time with Foucault, Siberia, East Asia, and Stalin. No biography I’ve read has captured a man and his times better than his two volumes on Stalin. See my review here. The books raise deep questions of historical causation and the nature of power. Disappointed to hear that it’ll still be a few years until the third one is published.

5. Just watched the 1942 Italian adaptation of We the Living. The book was my favorite of Rand's novels, and the movie absolutely blew me away.