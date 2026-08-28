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RenOS's avatar
RenOS
2hEdited

I think there is a few disparate lines of argument int this sphere, which are all true to different degrees:

1. The Age of Hitler theory, which posits that the post-WWII world order morality is primarily centered around being maximally anti-Nazi, the ultimate evil. Being maximally unlike something else, though, is actually not that easy. You can start out, for example, being a Churchillite conservative, and think yourself safe, since these are literally the people who had beaten the actual Nazis. But it's pretty easy to find an opening in their believes where they are more similar to Nazis, like Imperialism or Racism, and advocate for moving away from these beliefs. This explains the consistent shift into one particular direction, which we now call "left", and woke is merely one possible state after repeating this process over and over for decades. It doesn't even need to be the most extreme variation. IMO the smashing success of civil rights would also not have been possible in the same way without this background.

2. The cooperatist/coalitionist hypothesis for morality. In short, morality is an evolutionary adaption to facilitate the creation and stability of large coalitions, which then can beat up smaller coalitions. This was historically still limited by information transmission speed and mobility, though, so the quest usually was to get some kind of locally maximal coalition depending on the geography. In modern times, there are basically no such limits, so you're crippling yourself for no reason if your ideology is not capable of fundamentally including anyone from anywhere. You can currently see this very well in action; If I join any broadly left-leaning (purely values-based) org in my country, this sets me up for success in the international elite all across the world, they have connection anywhere. On the other hand with right-leaning (often partially group-based or at least biased) orgs, I'm at best getting a benefit with only the local elite, or in the worst case just shoot myself in the foot since those are themselves internationalists. It should be obvious that "race realism" is a massive hindrance to making world-spanning connections, people are bound to be offended. This is completely independent of it being wrong or right.

3. Finally, plain prosocial bias. I'm myself a geneticist in medical science and I regularly encounter unpopular truths: For example, I've had a non-western patient data set where I just wanted to test for hidden relations, only to find out that the average person was inbred roughly on the level of endemic cousin marriages. This was not terribly surprising to anyone who knew anything about the culture, and was probably a major reason why that population had mysterious problems with inheritable diseases. But do you think I published anything about it? Lol no, just good ol' "a variant in gene XXX has been found to be associated ...". Weird that this population had frequent problems with a recessive variant causing major disabilities, completely impossible to explain!

Cofnas focus on civil rights isn't entirely wrong, but rather limited.

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Noah Carl's avatar
Noah Carl
17m

Denial of hereditarianism was more of a background condition for the Great Awokening than a direct cause: https://www.aporiamagazine.com/p/a-hereditarian-revolution-wont-solve

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