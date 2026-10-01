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Natalia Bower's avatar
Natalia Bower
15h

I generally really agree with this take. But I will say that the impact of ivory tower ideology around sexual liberation is a minor factor in these kinds of situations. The reason women engage in casual sex or porn style sex is a lot less because of abstract ideology, and a lot more because some man is extremely motivated to try to persuade her to engage in these acts. There are a lot of men that when they see the possibility of some kind of sex they seek, they will act unethically to obtain it. They will lie, manipulate, string a girl along, pry with drugs etc etc. What they do is not necessarily a crime, but they do know better.

If you want to say that society ought to teach women such that they know better than to fall for these tricks, fine. But then don't be surprised if a lot of women express very negative sentiments towards men because as long as there aren't consequences to men for behaving this way, they will keep doing it.

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
16h

Also, let’s not forget about the money. Someone told this woman she could get big bucks here and that is what she looking for.

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