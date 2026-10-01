The New York Times has just destroyed the narrative surrounding the alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell. Fill out your Michael Tracey apology forms here. We now know that the woman involved at first did not see herself as a victim. Jane Doe, as the NYT calls her, was then slut shamed, which caused her increasing distress. At one point, she found a forum post in which the incident was characterized as a “gang r*ape.” She couldn’t believe it was described that way, and confided in Matthew Ingalls, one of the men who she would later accuse of assault.

One week after she was supposedly raped at a frat house, the woman was upset because she was disinvited from a party at the same location “for her own good.” Days later, she started describing her experience as non-consensual.

We’ve been doing this campus rape controversy thing for decades now, and these conversations never get anywhere because they only reveal that we are in denial about human nature.

Women have been told that consent is what matters in sexual relationships. Of course, “consent” sometimes exists on a spectrum, particularly when it comes to sex, an area of life where humans communicate more subtly than they do elsewhere. Little explicit guidance is given beyond that. Men, we all know, want to have a lot of sex with a wide variety of sexual partners. Movies, TV shows, and feminism tell us that women can legitimately decide to behave the same way, and that this is either morally neutral or empowering.

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