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Kevin
1d

Sorry but acting like AES and Paxton are at all comparable is a huge stretch even from a center right perspective. Notice how you have to say AES campaigned with "X" while with Paxton its "Paxton is X". Theres a huge difference between these two things, especially when you consider that Hasan larps as a Bernie kind of socialist when he does these IRL political interactions.

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Will I Am's avatar
Will I Am
20h

"The median voter is actually better than the more mobilized part of the public..."

This is the key to everything. Median voters are demoralized, while the cranks are excited.

The only way to reverse this is the second coming of Bill Clinton (without the sex stuff): a moderate Democrat with energy and excitment that appeals to the median voter, and is not afraid to triangulate and throw his own party's sacred cows under the bus to score wins.

Here's to hoping that Mark Kelly or Andy Beshear or Josh Shapiro are up to this!

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