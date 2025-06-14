Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Physics PhD student working and doing research at a government-funded lab here. I agree with pretty much all of this. But there are a few things I'd like to add.

> [The Higgs Boson] has no practical applications for now, and although it might in the future

Correction from a physicist here: the Higgs Boson will definitely never have any practical applications. I can say that with the same complete confidence I can say about e.g. knowledge of planets 100s of light years away never having any practical applications.

I still totally agree with you that there is a different kind of value that these results provide. Even they will never have practical, economic value, exploring these questions about our place in the universe is a deep and important part of the human endeavor, and we should that for its own sake.

Also, while the knowledge of e.g. the Higgs Boson or exoplanets will never directly provide practical economic value, there is value provided by all the research into advanced technologies needed to make these measurements happen. Things like superconducting materials for the magnets in the LHC, advanced optics for exoplanet telescopes, high-speed computing to process the data from the LHC, etc.

These advances prompted by these basic science quests do provide practical economic value, although I think they are susceptible to the crowding-out effect you mention (sure, trying to build the LHC leads to advances in superconductors, but you would make more advances per dollar by just paying people to research superconductors). That being said, there's another more subtle reason these projects lead to advances in practical technology that isn't susceptible to a crowding out effect: they are great at drawing in young, smart people into science, many of which will later transition into more applied roles. Many smart, idealistic 20-somethings don't get so excited by practical technology development, but do get excited by grand quests such as searching for fundamental particles or for far-off exoplanets. Many of these scientists will later go on to more applied fields, as there are very few jobs at a senior level in these non-applied scientists. This is a good way to entice them to get trained as scientists, and not to go into less productive fields (essentially I'm making your "prestige" argument but slightly different).

That effect is kind of what happened with me. Earlier in my 20s, I was idealistic and wanted to do theoretical physics/math work that wasn't super applied. As I grew up and matured, I gained an appreciation for the practical, and transitioned to more applied/experimental physics work. That's what I do now: I research quantum computing at a government-funded lab (Sandia National Lab).

The means are the ends. When you steal to fund something you want, you poison the effort. You also misalign the incentives of all people involved. If you value scientific research, don't use stolen money to fund it and don't use the political process (one of the most evil things we have invented) to direct the resources.

If humans value this research (and many of us do), they will band together voluntarily to create institutions to fund it. There will be dynamic competition in the research space. All the incentives of all interested parties will be aligned. With coercion eliminated, the best traits of humanity can be focused on discovering the secrets of this amazing universe we find ourselves in.

All "public goods" arguments are just a lazy pseudo-scientific veneer to justify one group of people stealing from another group of people. Same with "solving coordination problems". The problem is that the people you're stealing from don't share your vision.

Fortunately, the desire for "pure research" is one shared by a very many people. Quit being lazy. Put down the gun. Fund these efforts honestly, and see the results blossom.

Also, thanks for an interesting article, though I disagree with much of it.

