3

Hanania/Tracey: Gaetz Withdraws!!

The latest from MAGAworld
Richard Hanania
and
Michael Tracey
Nov 21, 2024
3
Michael Tracey joins me on a livestream today to discuss Matt Gaetz withdrawing his nomination to be Attorney General. We also talk about where MAGA is going, the increasing meaninglessness of the term “neocon”, escalation in Ukraine, and more.

Here’s the video Michael sent me showing the missile attack in Dnipro today.

I've found that livestreams are a good way to build a following on Substack. So I've been doing them almost daily. I'm not going to send all of the recordings out because that would just be too many emails. The ones that are really good or with other people, like this one, I'll release to paid subscribers, while others that are less important I'll just put on X from now on. To catch them live, you'll have to be paying attention to my X feed or have the Substack app to get a notification.

Richard Hanania
Michael Tracey
