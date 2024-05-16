Haters, Left and Right

Note: Reminder that I’ll be live streaming on X tonight, and every Thursday from now on starting at 9PM ET. I’ll go over some news of the day and also answer your questions. Submit anything you would like to ask here.

I’ve previously had Walt Bismarck on the podcast, which served as a kind of announcement of his return to (anonymous) public life. This week he invited me on his own show, and I was happy to oblige. He released the conversation to his paid subscribers on Monday, and Walt is kindly letting me make it available for my own subscribers here. If you like what you hear and are interested in reading more from Walt and listening to his other podcasts, subscribe to Walt Right Perspectives.

Rather than write my own show notes, below I’m reproducing those of Walt, since he did such a comprehensive job.

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I speak with the man, the myth, the legend… Richard Hanania.

I owe a lot to Richard—he was hugely responsible for amplifying me here on Substack and helping me become a public figure again.

He also provided a successful model for deradicalizing from edgy right wing politics and entering the public discourse as a more mainstream rightist thinker, which I have been able to emulate.

Topics include: