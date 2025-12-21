Richard Hanania's Newsletter

John Michener
3h

I am about as heritage as they come - a ancestor who sailed on the Mayflower on my mother's side and my namesake was an indentured servant to William Penn, but I don't see that as making me more 'American'. My first wife's ancestors fought for the Confederacy, mine for the Union. So my two daughters from that marriage are definitely 'heritage'. Daughter #1 married a Jew. Are her children still viewed as 'Heritage' by the purists? My second wife came to the US in the 90's from Western Ukraine. Are my children with her still 'Heritage'? Frankly, the true 'Heritage' Americans are the Amerinds, who have been here for greater than 10,000 years, not a paltry few centuries.

I don't count myself more American than my high school peers, one of whose parents were refugees from Shanghai after the revolution, or my other peers who were children of the Holocaust survivors. My friend, the Chinese refugee descendant, spent his entire career as a Physicist for the US Navy.

I never had any use for idiots who were trying to claim social status by the activity / accomplishments of their distant ancestors. My first wife's family had members deep into the Daughters of the American Revolution and the equivalent Confederacy ancestry organization. I could not care less.

What have you accomplished? What have you tried to do - but failed at? I give credit for trying to do something interesting or significant, not what did your ancestors did many generations ago.

Torin McCabe
4h

I am confused by your "no one can answer this" rhetoric since don't you still work with Eric Kaufman who has written extensively on ethno-traditional nationalism

