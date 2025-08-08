Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

John Michener
12m

When I did my Ph.D. in engineering over 40 years ago I would estimate that the grad students in my program were at least 75% foreign born. I had and have no problem with that. Let them stay. Too few Americans are willing to work that hard. I did tell my kids that unless they had a definitive calling, they were better going into industry with their masters than doing their Ph.D.'s - the opportunity cost is too high unless you are looking for a research position, when the Ph.D. becomes all but mandatory.

I did observe that the Honors / IB programs that my kids took in high school were ~ 75% the children of highly educated East and South Asian parents. I told my kids - get used to it, they will be your peers and competitors for the rest of your life. You are playing on a world stage and have to step up to the bar.

W.P. McNeill
22mEdited

I can make a lot of national strategic interest arguments in favor of high skills immigration but I gotta admit that on a personal level I like it because I know I can compete. I’ve been in the software industry for thirty years now and while I’ve had plenty of talented foreign-born colleagues, none of them has been orders of magnitude better than me. I’ve taken some of the younger Indian developers under my wing as a mentor. Just paying it forward.

I’ve also so far worked at two start ups with founders from either India or Pakistan. Judging from the upper management at those places there may have been a bit of a South Asian good ol’ boys network going on. Not in a discriminatory way: just in the sense that people tend to hire out of their social circles. Again, it’s not a problem when you know you can hang. You welcome global competition. It’s just further proof of your own competence.

Besides which, an educated Pakistani in the US isn’t exactly a foreigner. I mean, they’re from another country and if we spend a lot of time together we’ll discover some cultural differences, but they’re ipso facto cosmopolitan and maybe culturally Muslim but not a redneck about it. Like me they’re Anywhere people in David Goodhart’s formulation, and we probably share an admiration for Ramanjuan and Feynman. Despite being an American lying at the core of my identity (because where else is an atheist, liberal, individualist supposed to live?) immigrant South Asian professionals and I generally see eye to eye. Birds of a feather.

