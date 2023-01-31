There’s a lot of stupidity in public discourse, and most of it is not worth paying attention to. But once in a while, there is a kind of stupidity that is so grotesque that its very existence to any substantive degree tells us something about our culture.

In late December, a right-wing account with nearly 16,000 followers posted a video of a young adult Demi Moore making out with a 15-year-old boy. It went viral, with as of this writing over 8,000 likes and nearly 4,000 retweets. The account followed up the next day with a poll over whether there was something wrong with what the actress did, with two-thirds of 38,000 participants saying that there was. Many of the replies and the quote tweets refer to Moore as a “pedophile,” which shocked me into doing a long rambling thread in which I said this kind of attitude managed to combine “the stupidest fascist impulses of the right with the stupidest feminist arguments that exist on the left.”

If this was just one stupid Twitter account with a lot of stupid followers, it would be one thing. But in 2017, Bill Maher was accused of “defending pedophilia” for in the 1990s speaking out against a teacher going to jail after having been impregnated by one of her students. In another demonstration of how weird we’ve gotten about age gaps, this time involving consenting adults, it’s become a recurring theme in entertainment coverage to talk about how strange it is for Leonardo DiCaprio to keep dating younger woman.

There’s been a cultural shift over the last two decades in how we think about human sexuality, one in which we’ve simply lost touch with biological realities. The idea that teenage boys can be victimized by older women, like the demand that men only be attracted to women of their own age, can only exist in a culture in which many aspects of heterosexuality are repressed, if not demonized. Blank slatism is the common thread here, and it’s warped the culture in ways that I suspect are tied to the sex recession, the decline of marriage, falling birthrates, and general misery among young people.

The Fascist-Feminist Synthesis on Victimized Teen Boys

When there’s a synthesis between a right-wing position and a left-wing position, there’s a tendency to believe that the end result is something better than either view was on its own. Sometimes, though, a synthesis ends up taking the worst of each side and combining the pieces into a new monstrosity. Something like this has happened on the issue of “pedophilia.”

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