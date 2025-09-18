Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Hunter
18h

Yes, imperfect capitalism is better than socialism any day. Left-wing ideologues hate Pharma companies which is unwarranted. They are not evil as portrayed by these people. Most of the Pharma companies have programs for helping patients who are too poor to afford even well established treatments. One example that comes to mind is Gilead, which has a drug to treat existing HIV-1 infection and as pre-exposure prophylaxis has a program that reduces the cost to few dollars per month for poor individuals.

As a scientist working in university settings, our research group routinely collaborates with Pharma companies and often times we are awarded grants for research. As an example, Novartis funds the X-ray crystallography beamline at our research institute. It is useful for Novartis as they can use the beamline to study structures of proteins which is important for the drug discovery. However, the beamline is also used by researchers and other industry users, which has driven a lot of innovation and progress. Everybody can win with market oriented solutions.

Andrew Currall
21hEdited

I mean, OK, this is definitely a success story. You got your medical problem resolved and paid nothing extra on top of whatever your insurance costs you.

But you almost certainly didn't get $100,000 "worth" of medicine, or anywhere close to it. The "sticker price" of most medication in the US that you supposedly pay OOP is almost totally fictional. Basically no-one ever pays it; it's probably several orders of magnitude above the cost of production and distribution of your dose; and quite probably at least one order of magnitude over the total cost of everything to do with the drug, even including marketing, research, approval, and allowance for research for failed drugs.

It depends a bit what you're optimising for. The US system is almost certainly not optimal overall, and it *definitely* isn't optimally efficient (the US spends a lot on healthcare relative to outcomes, even allowing for it being wealthy overall and arguably subsidising drug-research for the rest of the world).

The UK has a basically simpler, and more "efficient" system, in that it spends dramatically less and doesn't get outcomes proportionally worse. But it allocates scarce resources essentially by queueing and hassle, which generates deadweight loss. This isn't great, and is particularly bad if you're rich, since you presumably value your time more highly in money terms. But of course, in the UK you can still get private healthcare, and unlike in the US, they won't present you with the choice of an insurance beauracracy or ludicrous list prices and risk you having to pay 10x the actual value of the treatment. On the other, other hand, the existence of the NHS means there's a lot less private healthcare around, so your options are more limited.

I'm convinced that healthcare is a particularly hard part of the economy to make work in any remotely sane way. Somehow we seem to muddle along anyway.

