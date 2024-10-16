Robert Reich is 4’11 and has terrible political views. When criticizing him, I have a choice to make whether to focus on his physical appearance or his ideas. A few years ago, I would have done both together and argued that the two were linked. Today, I would only focus on his ideas, and it is partly thanks to the X user who goes by the handle Catturd.

Throughout our lives, we are constantly being influenced by the behavior of others. Through art, entertainment, keeping up with current events, reading about history, and the experience of everyday life, we come to admire some people and model our behavior after theirs. Others are repulsive, and induce a desire to kill any part of ourselves that reminds us of them. A good value system means being attracted to and hostile towards the right people.