Chasing Ennui
4h

I was working in disability law in 2008, and the pre-2008 law really was too narrow. IIRC, it essentially meant: if you could be accommodated, you weren’t disabled; if you couldn’t be accommodated, you could be discriminated against.

The problem isn’t that we expanded the definition of “disabled” - it’s that we got too loose on what counts as a “reasonable” accommodation.

Pre-2008, Little League could have legally banned eyeglasses because needing them wasn’t a disability. To most people, that’s absurd and defeats the purpose of the 1990 ADA. On the other hand, suing for an extra strike in baseball shouldn’t have been allowed under any version, because it fundamentally changes the game and isn’t reasonable. Similarly, extra time on tests isn’t truly reasonable as it materially alters what the test measures.

The issue arises from (a) courts being too willing to deem accommodations “reasonable” and (b) schools wanting to avoid the fights. As a result, people receive clearly unreasonable accommodations. This is especially problematic with testing time: it costs schools almost nothing, so they don’t resist, but it’s unfair to other students judged against those who get extra time.

Noah Alter
2h

I went to a private Jewish high school where basically everyone I knew had at least one doctor in their family, which meant getting "academic accomodations" for a "learning disability" was widespread. I would guess roughly 25-35% of my classmates got extra time on tests, some of whom were quite a bit smarter than I was and very clearly did not have any learning problems. One friend of mine would openly brag about gaming the system. Was extremely frustrating at the time and was obviously unfair to people who didn't get this fake disability status. Thank you for speaking up about this.

