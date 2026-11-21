I like Kelsey Piper and think she’s a good journalist. But recently she published something that kind of annoyed me. The essay is called “What happens if we build it and nobody dies?” Piper speculates on a scenario where AI goes well and delivers wealth and prosperity beyond our wildest imaginations. She thinks it might kind of suck.

More importantly, I think we could do so much better. If AI becomes as powerful as researchers believe it will become, we ought to be able to use it to build a world that we are actively eager to live in, rather than one we are unhappily resigned to. The world that futurists are envisioning is one where GDP rapidly rises a hundredfold or even a thousandfold — and yet where there is not all that much that most of us can look forward to.