Having my own kids has allowed me to observe how other middle- and upper-class parents talk to and about their children. Sometimes, when you drop a kid off for preschool or day care, they will cry. Go to the same facility in the middle of the day, however, and all the children will appear to have forgotten that their families at home exist. But that has not stopped parents from using clinical terminology in order to describe what is practically always a very minor and temporary form of unpleasantness. Many of them don’t simply note, “Oscar cried when I dropped him off in the morning.” They say, “Oscar has separation anxiety.”