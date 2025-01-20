Inauguration Day Stream

I just did a stream on the inauguration and Trump’s potential executive orders, some of which might be signed by the time you watch this. I did this stream with screensharing, so you can follow along as I scroll X, the New York Times and the Washington Post, and read about the Biden pardons, what Trump is expected to do on his first day, and more. In the midst of the Twitter scrolling, I also go on tangents about parenting, Barron’s potential, and the Elon “Roman Salute” scandal that just happened.

I find this kind of stream fun and might do it more often if people want it. The recording is available audio only as a normal podcast, but you probably won’t get nearly as much out of it if you don’t see the video.

I also noticed that you might need to do full screen in order to see things well enough on a computer. I think that it might actually work better on mobile. Sorry, the Substack video feature is still a work in progress.