When there’s a news story or development in the world, I’ll often have a logical reaction that diverges somewhat from my emotional response, and Trump becoming the first ex-president to ever be convicted of a crime is one of those instances.

The logical reaction is that this particular prosecution was mostly bunk. I’ve noticed a TV/prestige press divide here, where MSNBC thinks the case was unassailable, while liberal publications like New York Magazine question the entire prosecution. This harkens back to my previous writing on the differences between reading and TV watching cultures, in this case within liberalism, though I have to admit MSNBC is still nothing like Fox.