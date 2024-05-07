I have a Zoomer fan with whom I’ve been having the same conversation for maybe six months now.

Him: Bro, you should totally do livestreaming!! You’ll make a fortune.

Me: Like what’s that?

Him: Like you just talk and people contribute money and you answer their questions. Check this out. Nick Fuentes made 8 grand last night.

Me: Nick Fuentes? That’s not my audience. My audience likes to read things. I don’t think anyone is going to pay for that.

Him: Come on bro! No, people love your stuff. Here, I’m going to send you a green screen and create a website for you. [he actually did these things]

Me: Eh, I don’t know. It feels stupid. And how does this work again?

Him: It’s called livestreaming. I already told you, like they give you money and then you answer their questions.

Me: I don’t know. Let’s talk about it later.

This kept happening, and he’s finally worn me down. I’m going to do a livestream on X Thursday at 9PM ET. Make a contribution at this link and write down what you want to ask. You send money, minimum of $5, I answer your questions.

If no one shows up, I’ll at least win a long running argument. If I end up being wrong, then I make money, so this is a win-win.

Let’s see how this goes.