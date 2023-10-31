Discover more from Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Foreign policy, American politics, and social science
Over 18,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Mailbag #1
Submit questions here
I’ve decided to do a mailbag for paid subscribers only. Leave your questions below, and I will soon respond in another post, by the end of next week.
Anyone can ask a question in the comments, but I’ll prioritize answering those of paid subscribers, and only paid subscribers will be able to see the mailbag post.
If you see a question you find particularly interesting in the comments, make sure to like it, so I can know which ones people would most like answered.
You can ask about personal advice, political opinions, or whatever else you want. On a different topic, I’m also still doing personal meetings, which have gone so well that I’m considering becoming more of a life advice guy.
Mailbag #1
How do international examples fit into your idea that woke is civil rights law. Countries like Canada and Australia seem as or more woke than America. Do you think US laws influence Canadian and Australian laws, and then their legal systems impact culture and corporations? Or is that American culture is so globally dominant and alluring that woke is exported and implemented in these other countries despite a weaker legal underpinning?
coffee or tea?