Oliver
12h

I can see your argument for banning stupid and unpleasant politicians, but it will always be abused. It regularly is abused in countries across the world to go after opposition leaders who call out elite corruption.

In Africa it is used in basically every election, it is a tactic Putin and the Thai military use to preserve their power and stop anyone who wants to stop power concentration.

Anonymous
11h

This is one of Richard's absolute worst takes I have read (and I have read his writing continuously for years and normally find his viewpoints to be well-argued). If we are to ban political candidates for their views (cordon sanitaires and coalition making are different because they typically reflect the popular majority's will), then who is to decide which candidates are objectionable, and from where does their legitimacy spring? This is akin to if sports coaches ciuld unilaterally disqualify players on the opposing team because they don't like their play style (or, more cynically and more realistically, because they believe they are talented and removing them makes victory easier). In "saving democracy" they destroy it, becoming scarcely better than the villains they are trying to keep at bay.

The fastest route to extremism and terroristic violence is to foreclose all possibility of those with unpopular or even odious views from getting political representation of their choice through legitimate democratic mechanisms (which is also an obvious form of "taxation without representation"). And if those politicians banned from running for office subsequently seize power (through revolution or coups), they will not abide or negotiate with the pseudo-democratic old guard who completely excluded them, but will instead crush them completely out of revenge, destroying the constitutional order altogether. It is much better to have 15-20% of a parliament composed of conspiratorial, raving cranks and lunatics with a loud microphone but little influence on policy than to have those cranks scheming coups or revolt in the shadow.

