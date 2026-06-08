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MorningLightMountain's avatar
MorningLightMountain
21h

Quadrant III isn't irrelevant though. A huge chunk of them do vote, and when they do, they're running a crude but genuinely functional evaluation: is the economy doing well, does the person in charge seem competent, is the world on fire. That's where Wlezien's "thermostatic" model of public opinion comes from. When policy moves too far left, the public drifts right. When it moves too far right, they drift back. The low-information voter is the main carrier of that signal.

This actually strengthens your case for democracy in a way you're underselling. You say democracy is "fine" because the masses are passive and elites steer them, but that's a pretty fragile version of the argument. The stronger version is that Quadrant III is responsive in broadly sensible ways. They don't know what's in the infrastructure bill. They don't care about ideological fights. They just register whether things feel like they're going well or badly, and shift accordingly. And that works precisely because they don't have developed political views and don't follow the daily content war.

Which also clarifies why Quadrant IV is actually destructive rather than just annoying. The problem isn't that dumb people started participating. Dumb people were always participating, as Quadrant III voters, and that was fine. The problem is they switched from the thermostatic mode (judge by outcomes, punish apparent incompetence, and don't vote much) to the ideological-entertainment mode (judge by tribal loyalty, consume politics as content, vote more often). They moved from a system where their lack of information didn't matter because the heuristics were more outcome-tracking, into one where the heuristics are identity-tracking.

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Lost Future's avatar
Lost Future
21h

I am a big misanthrope and am absolutely here for arguments that large chunks of the population are too dumb to be involved in the political process. The problem I have with this argument, though, is that there's clearly a pretty substantial chunk of crazy elites as well. Contained within the conservative movement, and staffing the Trump administration now, are a large number of absolutely radicalized rightwing pseudo-intellectuals, people who think Curtis Yarvin is deep, etc. (In fact, Hanania has written about their pathologies at length!) I view them as much more dangerous than the large mass of clearly dumb people on the street- they're organized, more competent, clearly have the levers of power at the moment, etc. Social movements are always composed of a small number of radicalized intellectuals, never the proletariat.

Antivax is a great example of this- yes, there was always a small minority of dumb antivaxxers. But conservative elites & influencers pushing this stuff in the last 6 years has greatly increased antivax sentiment among the large population of Average Conservative-Leaning Guy On The Street. The antivax crowd has grown dramatically specifically due to crazy elites, not the other way around.

I find this a much more difficult problem to solve

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