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Argentus's avatar
Argentus
10hEdited

I am an extremely unapologetically identitarian Anglophile from the standpoint of something like "the systems originally created by the Dutch and British and then spread around the world through their colonies and philosophers are the bees' knees and are responsible for like 75%+ of all the best social and physical technologies that finally succeeded in beating the Malthusian trap and giving humans as such civil rights," but I couldn't give less of a rat's ass about the phenotype of the humans who carry these memes into the future.

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Unset's avatar
Unset
18h

I have not read the book, but it seems to me the most obvious argument against his wish for white demographic dominance would be: the horse has left the barn at this point. It doesn't sound like he has a plan to make white people start reproducing again.

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