If you were going to name one person as “the most wrong intellectual of the twentieth century,” it would be hard to find anyone more suited for the prize than Paul Ehrlich, the Stanford biologist who worried about too many human beings being alive. Ehrlich started from the unquestionably true belief that man is another animal, but extrapolated from that view to the point that he ignored what was unique about our species, positing that our development was governed by the same laws as deer and frogs. More people means humans run out of natural resources and eventually starve. This was wrong because the entire story of human progress has been about using technology to overcome what were once natural limitations. The fact that Paul Ehrlich had a job being something we call a “professor” and could write books and appear on television should’ve provided a hint that humans are capable of feats you don’t usually see in nature. There might be some true ecological limit to how many humans can live on this earth, but there was little reason to believe that we were reaching that point when Ehrlich wrote The Population Bomb in 1968, and even less support for his views today. The mainstream economic view is now that higher overall population and more population density are good because they create larger markets, more opportunities for specialization, and more innovation, while allowing for services to be provided on a cheaper per person basis.

When Ehrlich died earlier this year, I decided to go back and read his most famous book. Part of me thought that there was no way he was as bad as the quotes I had seen suggested, and I was ready to have a contrarian take. What I found was the opposite. The man was even worse than I had been led to believe. As I wrote at the time: