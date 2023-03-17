My recent article on diminishing returns to intelligence and what it means for AI alignment, along with my responses to some comments, sparked an email discussion with Steven Pinker. It helped shape my thinking on this topic, so I thought it would be a good idea to share the exchange.

Between this and the recent interview I just posted with Robin Hanson, it may seem like I’m setting out to disprove AI doomerism. But it just happens that I was already personally acquainted with two of the smartest anti-doomers alive before starting to investigate this issue, and they’ve been generous enough with their time to let me bounce ideas off of them. Naturally, these conversations have shifted my views quite a bit.

During our discussion, I brought up the possibility that debates about the g factor from psychometrics and the ridiculous objections to the concept have primed people to think about intelligence as something real that exists on a linear scale across species and the divide between animate and inanimate objects. Steve responds,