9h

I think that there is a much simpler reason why intelligent people who support Trump on the issues often rush to defend his character flaws.

It is “my side bias.” My side bias is a powerful psychological bias towards supporting your side that intelligence does not seem to counter. While most cognitive biases detected by psychological research are lower among intelligent people, the my side bias is consistent across all levels of intelligence.

Most political commentators lean into this bias hard to keep their audience and maintain a steady stream of revenue from a reliable group of followers.

This cognitive bias is a fundamental driver of our partisan divide, and it can make smart people look stupid.

A book was written about it recently:

https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262045759/the-bias-that-divides-us/

Wazz
9h

I think a lot of it is a lingering reaction to Trumps first term. The main stream media did really just medaciously lie about him incessantly, not even including the russiagate debacle which has a 4 part 20000 word review from the Columbia school of journalism post mortem because the media systemically got it wrong.

Over time I think this basically trained a lot of the smarter trump supporters treat the media as liars by default. Combined with the social ostracism they probably faced for pointing clear and present lies by the media. I know I did in Trumps first term and I didn't even vote for the man.

I agree he's much harder to defend this time around. Even pre election I rationalized as a vote for judges/preserve the SC court majority, 2a, not wanting what dems put on offer, and to punish the dems for their behavior in 2024 related to keep Biden in the race. The dems did deserve to lose that election.

And I am more or less getting what I voted, in a monkeys paw sort of way.

